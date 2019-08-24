San Jose Giants Homestand Preview: August 27- September 2

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants return to Excite Ballpark for the last homestand for the regular season! The Giants will host a seven-day homestand starting on August 27th against the Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate). Following that series, on August 30th the San Jose Giants will take on division rivals, the Stockton Ports (Oakland A's affiliate), in what could be a potential head to head playoff bid battle. So be sure to come and support your San Jose Giants at their biggest homestand of the season!

Excite Ballpark is concluding the regular season with many fun activities for all fans. The homestand will begin with our delicious Tasty Tuesday! The theme this Tuesday is 'the best of', so there will be plenty of fan favorite options for everyone to enjoy. On August 30, the Giants will be giving out San Francisco Giants Battle of the Bay pins to the first 1,000 fans and a Giants/Barracuda co-branded mini hockey stick (must have special event ticket to receive item) in honor of our Barracuda Night. Grab your Jalen Miller Fan Vote Bobblehead, presented by Pepsi on August 31. Sunday, September 1, concludes the season-long heritage night series with Filipino American Night.

Fans, the San Jose Giants appreciate all of you and all your support this season, so in return, the Giants are hosting a fan appreciation day for the very last home game of the regular season. Be sure to get to the ballpark early to receive a grab bag giveaway item that will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans. The Giants will also be letting fans play catch on the field after the game concludes that day. You won't want to miss out on all the action, giveaways and fun that will be happening this last regular season homestand!

More homestand highlights include: We Care Wednesday, Wine Wednesday, Barracuda Night, Friday Fireworks, Kids Run The Bases, Motivational Monday, BAY's Giant Sunday, Aquafina Sunday Fun Day and MIX 106 Saturday in the Park

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling 408.297.1435, by visiting the Excite Ballpark Box Office or by going online to sjgiants.com. Below is a complete list of events and promotions.

Tuesday, August 27 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

Tasty Tuesdays: Every Tasty Tuesday enjoy a special ingredient featured in menu items throughout the ballpark. Bon Appetit!

Wednesday, August 28 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

We Care Wednesday: The Giants recognize and celebrate local non-profits every Wednesday for We Care Wednesday. Fans also have the opportunity to learn from and interact with the charitable organizations throughout the game. | Presented By Kaiser Permanente

Wine Wednesday: Every Wednesday, a San Jose Giants batter will be designated the Wine Walker. If that batter walks it's half-off wine for 15 minutes at select locations throughout the ballpark!

Thursday, August 29 (12:30 PM: Main Gates 11:30 PM STH Gates: 11:15 PM)

Craft Beer Thursday: The San Jose Giants offer countless beer options throughout the ballpark including two new special beer packages that are available every game! We're highlighting these beer packages as the Giants play baseball under the lights. Click HERE to learn more.

Friday, August 30 (7:00 PM: Main Gates 6:00 PM STH Gates: 5:45 PM)

"Battle of the Bay" San Francisco Giants Pin Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a San Francisco Giants "Battle of the Bay" pin giveaway.

Friday Fireworks: Stick around after the game and enjoy a spectacular fireworks extravaganza.

KRTY Family Friday: Visit KRTY.com for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code KRTY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special KRTY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By KRTY

Giants/Barracuda Co-Branded Mini Hockey Stick: Click on "Buy Special Event Tickets" and look for Special Event Ticket price point under "Section" to choose seating preference. Must have special event ticket to receive item. Special Event ticket item can be picked up Excite Community Corner table to the left of main concourse entrance . If you are a season ticket holder or already have a purchased ticket to the game, please call 408.297.1435 to upgrade your ticket to receive the special event item | More Info

Saturday, August 31 (5:00 PM: Main Gates 4:00 PM STH Gates: 3:45 PM)

Jalen Miller Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Pepsi: The first 1,000 fans receive our fan nominated bobblehead giveaway, last year's San Jose Giants MVP Jalen Miller!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Gigante's Birthday Party: All of our Kids Club Members are invited to join Gigante and all his mascot friends for a special birthday party celebration!

MIX 106 Saturday in the Park: Visit MyMix106.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code MIX at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special MIX Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By MIX 106

Sunday, September 1 (1:00 PM: Main Gates 12:00 PM STH Gates: 11:45 PM)

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Special Event Ticket: Pints and Poses: Pregame yoga in the ballpark from 11AM - 12 PM led by instructors from CorePower Yoga, LLC Beer during yoga session next to your mat is permitted Buffet style service of BBQ from Turkey Mike's BBQ (beer, champagne, & wine including for adults) from 12 PM - 1:30 PM following yoga session Must bring your own yoga mat and any other yoga accessories. Equipment not provided Seating during game in City National Club or anywhere in General Admission seating If under the age of 18 you will need to have a guardian present to sign a waiver | More Info

Aquafina Sunday Fun Day: The San Jose Giants and Aquafina have teamed to present a Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack which includes: 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 Aquafina or Pepsi soft drinks all for just $44! Visit sjgiants.com/tickets and enter the promo code AQUAFINA to redeem this special Sunday Fun Day 4-Pack at checkout. Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call.

BAY's Giant Sunday: Visit www.945bayfm.com and search San Jose Giants for a Family 4-Pack or Buy One Get One Free Coupon. Must print coupon or show coupon on your mobile device at box office to redeem offer. Family Four Pack includes four General Admission tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44! Must pick up tickets (hot dog/soda vouchers attached) at Will Call. Also available for purchase online. If online, enter promo code BAY at checkout to redeem this offer or for a special BAY Buy One Get One Free offer for General Admission or Upper Luxury Box Seating. | Presented By BAY FM

Monday, September 2 (2:00 PM: Main Gates 1:00 PM STH Gates: 12:45 PM)

Labor Day: The San Jose Giants thank everyone for all of their hard work by hosting a special Labor Day game at 2:00 PM. Come relax, take in some baseball and enjoy some delicious food!

Fan Appreciation Day: The season concludes with a Giant 'thank you' from the San Jose Giants! All fans receive an end-of-season giveaway and countless lucky numbers will be called so be sure to pick up a scorecard on your way through the gates!

End of Season Catch on the Field: After the San Jose Giants regular season concludes, fans are invited to take the field for some catch in the Giants outfield.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids are invited down onto the field to run the bases. | Presented By Martinelli's Apple Juice

Motivation Mondays: Get moving on Mondays with fun and exciting Motivation Monday classes before the Giants play. Participation is free when you show your ticket to the day's game.

