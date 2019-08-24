Beck Twirls Gem in 3-1 Giants Victory

The Giants opened their pivotal four-game series in Stockton with a 3-1 victory over the Ports on Friday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. Tristan Beck dazzled on the mound tossing six scoreless innings to pick-up his first win since joining the San Francisco organization. For the second straight night, Manuel Geraldo provided the biggest hit of the game as he smacked a second-inning two-run homer to put the Giants ahead. With the win, San Jose moved to within a half-game of Stockton for the North Division wild card lead.

Friday marked the opener of the Giants' final road series of the regular season. Stockton threatened in the bottom of the first against Beck as a single and two walks loaded the bases with two down, but the San Jose starter managed to escape to keep the game scoreless. Geraldo's blast in the top of the second then put the Giants in front for good. Dalton Combs led off the second inning with a single before Geraldo came up and crushed a 2-0 pitch from Ports starter Xavier Altamirano over the fence down the right field line for a two-run home run. The homer was Geraldo's fifth of the season.

Beck would then maintain the 2-0 advantage throughout the remainder of his start. He set down the side in order in both the second and third innings. In the bottom of the fourth, Austin Beck singled with one out, but was later thrown out at second attempting to steal. The San Jose right-hander then pitched around a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth before completing his outing with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

The Giants extended their lead to 3-0 with a single tally in the top of the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Geraldo and Kyle McPherson to start the inning put runners on the corners with none out. Hamlet Marte then hit a sacrifice fly to deep center plating Geraldo with the third San Jose run of the contest.

Jesus Tona relieved Beck to begin the bottom of the seventh and allowed a one-out solo home run to Lazaro Armenteros to trim the Giants lead to 3-1. Stockton though wouldn't manage another baserunner for the remainder of the night. Tona recovered to set down the next two hitters in the inning before breezing through a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth. Olbis Parra then fired a perfect bottom of the ninth to seal the series-opening win for San Jose.

GIANTS NOTES

Crucial Series

Beginning Friday, the Giants play eight of their final 11 games this season against Stockton. San Jose (58-71) is now a half-game behind the Ports (58-70) in the wild card race with 10 to play.

Geraldo Stays Hot

Manuel Geraldo (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had half of the Giants' four hits on Friday to lead the way offensively. Geraldo has driven in six runs over his last two games.

Back-To-Back Victories

The Giants have won consecutive games for the first time since August 7-9.

Beck's First Win

Tristan Beck (1-2) surrendered only three hits - all singles - during his six scoreless innings on the mound. He walked three, struck out five and retired 15 of the final 18 batters of his outing. Beck, who was acquired via trade from the Atlanta Braves on July 31, lowered his ERA to 3.18 in four starts with San Jose.

Parra Earns Save

Olbis Parra collected his third save of the season and first since June 13.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their four-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:10 PM. California League Pitcher of the Week Aaron Phillips is scheduled to make the start on the mound.

