Three Crooked Numbers Grant Rancho Victory

San Bernardino, CA - Continuing their dominance over the Inland Empire 66ers in 2019, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won by a final score of 7-4 on Friday night.

In order to win their ninth straight at San Manuel Stadium, the Quakes (75-53, 34-26) utilized three separate crooked numbers against the 66ers (51-78, 25-35).

Rancho came out with a bang via Devin Mann's RBI triple and Miguel Vargas' RBI double, making it a 2-0 lead after the first half-frame.

After Inland Empire pushed across a single run in the next three innings to take a lead of their own, the Quakes responded with a three-spot in the top of the fourth. Brandon Montgomery capped the frame with an RBI single, giving Rancho the 5-3 advantage.

The Sixers inched within a tally in the sixth due to an RBI knock by Gleyvin Pineda, but Jacob Amaya granted the Quakes some breathing room in the seventh with a two-run double.

The Quakes' bullpen bent, but did not break by hurling three innings of one-run baseball the rest of the way. Guillermo Zuniga tallied his first Cal League save in a scoreless 1.2 innings of work, with four strikeouts.

Sven Schueller (5-3) was handed the win in game one, allowing a single run in 1.1 frames from the last out in the fifth to end of the sixth.

Aaron Hernandez (1-4) shouldered the loss in his fifth start of the year, surrendering five runs (three earned) across four innings.

In game two of the four-game set, RHP Gerardo Carrillo (3-9) will take the ball for Rancho, as RHP Cooper Criswell (4-7) draws the start for Inland Empire.

