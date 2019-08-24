Late Rally Sends Nuts to 6-1 Loss

August 24, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - A tie game was broken open in the eighth sending the Modesto Nuts to a 6-1 loss against the Visalia Rawhide on Friday night at Recreation Park.

Despite the loss, the Nuts (58-72; 28-32) remain one-game back of the Ports for the final playoff spot.

Devin Sweet threw well in his California League debut allowing just one unearned run over six innings. The only run scored in the third inning. With a runner at third and two outs, Sweet walked Luis Alejandro Basabe. The throw back to the mound got away allowing Perez to score. Sweet struck out the next hitter, one of his six strikeouts.

The Nuts' lone run scored in the top of the third inning. After Jose Caballero singled to move Joseph Rosa to third, Jancarlos Cintron tried to throw behind Caballero. The throw was a bad one allowing Rosa to score. That was all the Nuts got against Rawhide (80-46; 35-24) starter Justin Lucas. Lucas struck out five in three innings of work.

The Rawhide broke the tie in the eighth inning against Bernie Martinez (L, 0-1). In his second inning of work, Martinez surrendered a single and a double before intentionally walking the bases loaded. Cintron broke the tie with a two-run single up the middle against the drawn-in infield. The Rawhide would tack on three more runs to complete the five-run eighth inning.

Cole Bartlett (W, 10-6) tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Nuts will try to avoid their third straight loss with the second of four games in Visalia set for Saturday night. First pitch at JTF is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.