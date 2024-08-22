San Diego Wave FC Sign French Defender Perle Morroni

August 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the club has signed defender Perle Morroni, who will be under contract with the Wave through the 2026 season. Morroni, 26, will occupy an international roster slot, pending receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Perle is a dynamic, exciting fullback who brings a wealth of experience as well as a winning mentality to San Diego," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "We are excited to welcome Perle to San Diego and look forward to her contributions to this team as we look to achieve our goals this season and beyond. "

Morroni signs with San Diego from Olympique Lyonnais, where she played for three seasons, tallying 87 appearances. During her tenure, the defender helped the team to three D1 Arkema championships (2022, 2023, 2024), two Champions Cups (2022, 2023), one UEFA Champions League title (2022) and one French Cup (2023). Prior to joining OL in 2022, the French international starred with Paris Saint-Germain from 2017-21 where she made 48 appearances (46 starts) and recorded nine assists. In the 2021 season, Morroni played 25 matches across all competitions as PSG was crowned French D1 Arkema 2021 Champions.

At the international level, Morroni represented the French Youth National teams at the U-16, U-17, U-19, U-20, and U-23 levels and earned a European Championship with the U-19 team. The outside back then debuted with the senior team in 2020 and made 11 appearances from 2020-22, scoring two goals.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs defender Perle Morroni to a contract through the 2026 season.

Name: Perle Morroni

Position: Defender

Height: 5-2

Born: Oct. 15, 1997

Birthplace: Montpellier, France

Nationality: French

