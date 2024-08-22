Angel City Football Club Places Team Captain Ali Riley on Season-Ending Injury List

August 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that team captain and defender Ali Riley has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list due to a chronic and persistent leg injury that has kept her out for the majority of the 2024 NWSL season.

"This is something I have been dealing with for quite a long time and it just is not a straightforward injury with a predictable timeline," said Riley. "I know that if I keep training at this level and pushing myself, I could do more damage than good. I want to get back to the pitch doing what I love pain free and am now taking the time to do that. That doesn't make this any easier or less frustrating, because all I want to do is play this game with this team for these fans at the highest level possible. In the meantime, I am going to provide support however I can for my teammates, Becki, and the rest of the staff."

"You never want to see a player go on SEI, especially someone who makes as much of an impact on and off the field as Ali," said ACFC Head Coach Becki Tweed. "When you're a professional athlete who represents their club and their country, you want to play every minute of every day and when you can't, it is devastating. We understand that and her continuing her rehab with us at the facility in the team environment is massive. It can't be overstated how much Ali means to this team and community, and we are with her every step of the way."

The Los Angeles native has served as ACFC's team captain since the 2022 inaugural season and has appeared in a total of 54 matches in all competitions for the club. During her tenure, she has scored three goals and three assists, including her first career NWSL regular-season goal against SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC on July 9, 2022, helping the club to a 2-1 home victory.

Prior to joining ACFC, Riley spent her first two seasons in the NWSL with the Orlando Pride, making her debut in the 2021 Challenge Cup. She appeared in 20 matches for the Pride, totaling 1,550 minutes.

Riley has been a member of the New Zealand Women's National Team since 2007, serving as team captain since 2017. She has scored two goals in 163 career caps, competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup and helping the club qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. She also starred for the New Zealand National Team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

