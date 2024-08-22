Utah Royals FC Hosts Bay FC in Return to NWSL Season Play

August 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Thursday August 22, 2024) - Utah Royals FC (2-11-3, 9 pts) return to America First

Field to start the second half of the 2024 NWSL season against fellow expansion side Bay FC (6-10-0, 18 pts) on Friday, August 23 at 7:30pm MT

The Royals have enjoyed a productive month during the Olympic break, most recently beating Crystal Palace FC Women 3-0 in a friendly match. Prior to recording the victory against the newly promoted WSL side, Utah competed in the inaugural NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup winning group A on goal differential with six points.

Rookie dynamo Ally Sentnor scored five goals in the four matches that she featured for the Royals during the month of July, earning her Rookie and Player of the Month honors. Sentnor has played through the middle during July and has not only found her form, but has also unlocked the talents of players around her, with Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo and Hannah Betfort all finding the net for the first time last month.

Bay FC returns to regular season play sitting in the last playoff spot, nine points ahead of Utah Royals FC. The California club finished at the bottom of Group B with three points in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, losing to NWSL opponents San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC and beating LIGA MX side Club América.

Following Friday night's match, the Royals hit the road to take on the Houston Dash on August 31st at 7:30pm MT before visiting Kansas City to take on the Current on September 7th at 5:30 pm MT. The Royals finally return home on September 14 to take on Alex Morgan and San Diego Wave FC. Kickoff is set for 8:00pm MT and tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

