Houston Dash Return to League Play on Friday against Top-Ranked Orlando

August 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







The Houston Dash return to league play on Friday, Aug. 23 as the team opens a two-game homestand against the top-ranked Orlando Pride at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash will celebrate Women's Sports on Friday with pre-game, halftime and postgame activations with athletes that competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Houston is coming off a strong performance in group play of the inaugural edition of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. Houston closed the tournament with back-to-back victories and finished second in Group C after defeating Pachuca 2-0 on Aug. 1 at Shell Energy Stadium. That was the last competitive match for the Dash and Friday's match will be the first league game for both squads since July 6.

orward Michelle Alozie returned from France last week and is one of three players returning to the team after competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell and defender Tarciane rejoined the team earlier this week.

Prior to the match on Friday, the organization will honor Alozie, Campbell and Tarciane with a ceremony at midfield to welcome the Olympians back to Houston. Orlando's contingent of Olympic athletes will also be honored during the ceremony.

The Dash are looking to capitalize on the momentum from back-to-back wins in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup to push for a postseason berth. Houston currently sits in 12th place in the league standings but just four points outside of the last playoff spot with 10 games left to play in the regular season.

Orlando's first half of the 2024 NWSL regular season yielded a league best 38 points with 11 wins, no losses and five draws. The Pride are unbeaten in their last five regular season matches with three wins and two draws.

The Pride are led by Marta, who finished her international career with a silver medal at the Olympic Games. Barbara Banda, who also returns from the Olympics, leads the Pride in scoring with 12 goals. Banda is second in the league in goals scored and third for the most shots on target with 31. Orlando's defense is as potent as its attack allowing a league low 12 goals across 16 games.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.