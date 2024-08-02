San Diego Wave FC Fall to Angel City FC in Penalty Shootout in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC battles Angel City FC

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC battles Angel City FC(San Diego Wave FC)

Fullerton, Calif. - San Diego Wave FC fell to Angel City FC in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw to close out the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group play at Titan Stadium.

San Diego started the first half testing the Los Angeles defense by recording seven shots, with three on frame, while earning six corner kicks. The best chance for the Wave came in the 11th minute when a corner kick was cleared away by Angel City's defense, falling to forward Makenzy Doniak who hit a first-time shot to the near post but it was saved by goalkeeper DiDi Haracic.

In the dying minutes of the match, second-half substitute Melanie Barcenas made an immediate impact, creating multiple dangerous opportunities for the Wave. In the 94th minute, the 16-year-old received a perfectly paced ball through Angel City's defense from midfielder Savannah McCaskill. Barcenas took a touch to her left foot before firing a shot to the near post that was punched away by Haracic. Nearly 30 seconds later the midfielder dribbled at the backline and fired a shot that bounced off the crossbar and was cleared away by the Los Angeles defense.

At the end of regulation, the match was scoreless and immediately advanced to a penalty kick shootout due to NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup rules. Los Angeles converted all five of their attempts to walk away with the win.

Next on the schedule: San Diego travels to Panama City to face Santa Fe FC on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Estadio Rommel Fernandez for the first match of the inaugural Concacaf Women's Champions Cup. The match is slated to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT with broadcast details set to be announced at a later date.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Defender Hanna Lundkvist returned to San Diego's lineup for the first time since July 5 after international duty with Sweden.

Forward Sofia Jakobsson made her first appearance since June 22 and earned her first start since June 15.

Forward Kyra Carusa (Thigh), goalkeeper Hillary Beall (Foot), defender Kennedy Wesley (Knee), and midfielder Kimmi Ascanio (Lower Leg) were unavailable for selection for tonight's match. In addition, the club is without Naomi Girma (USA), Jaedyn Shaw (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Delphine Cascarino (FRA), Kaitlyn Torpey (AUS), and Emily van Egmond (AUS) are currently with their respective countries for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 0:0 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

None

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Curry 77' (Caution)

San Diego Wave FC: GK Messner, D Lundkvist, D Dahlkemper (Enge 66'), D McNabb, D Westphal, M Colaprico (Barcenas 61'), M McCaskill, M Sánchez (Jones 86'), F Doniak, F Morgan (Ali 61'), F Jakobsson (Bennett 61')

Subs not used: GK DeLisle, D Vanderhyden, D Cortez

Angel City FC: GK Haracic, D Gorden, D Reid, D Curry, D Spencer (Nabet 90+6'), M Hammond, M Dougherty-Howard (Rodriguez 74'), M Fuller, F Thompson, F Emslie, F Bright (Johnson 74' (Press 86'))

Subs not used: GK Anderson, GK Stambaugh, D Eddy, F Phair, F Leroux

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 14 / 15

Shots on Target: 3 / 6

Saves: 2 / 4

Corners: 12 / 5

Fouls: 7 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 44% / 56%

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.