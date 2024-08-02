The Women's Cup Announces U.S. Broadcast Plans for Summer Tournaments

August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







VIZIO is proud to announce that VIZIO WatchFree+ will be the exclusive place to watch The Women's Cup Summer 2024 Tournament games in the U.S. This event marks the first live sporting event hosted exclusively on the WatchFree+ platform in the U.S.

The Women's Cup, a prestigious women's professional club soccer tournament, features top international and U.S. women's soccer teams, showcasing the global talent in women's soccer. Eight games will be available exclusively on VIZIO WatchFree+ on a dedicated pop-up channel (channel #1301), available from August 7-19. This channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews and more - enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

The Women's Cup will showcase the talents of eight exceptional women's club soccer teams representing the United States, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Mark your calendars and tune into the live tournaments on The Women's Cup Channel on WatchFree+:

August 9 (Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY)

5:00 pm EDT - Match 1 - Juventus (Italy) vs. Colo-Colo (Chile)

8:00 pm EDT - Match 2 - Racing Louisville (US) vs. Palmeiras (Brazil)

August 13 (Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY)

5:00 pm EDT - Match 1(Third Place Game)

8:00 pm EDT - Championship

August 14 (CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

6:00 pm EDT - Match 1 - Atletico de Madrid (Spain) vs. INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan)

9:00 pm EDT - Match 2 - Kansas City Current (US) vs. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

August 17th (CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO)

6:00 pm EDT - Match 1(Third Place Game)

9:00 pm EDT - Championship

"The Women's Cup aims to reach new audiences and share the power of women's soccer," said John Paul Reynal, the CEO of The Women's Cup. "We are proud to name VIZIO the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best talent and competition from around the world."

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Women's Cup in the United States, highlighting our commitment to showcasing excellence in women's sports," said Katherine Pond, the Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at VIZIO. "Bringing live sports to WatchFree+ is one way that we can celebrate the talent and passion of female athletes while making world-class sports entertainment more accessible to everyone."

To watch The Women's Cup on VIZIO WatchFree+, select channel #1301 from the electronic programming guide (EPG) or access directly from the VIZIO Home Screen. WatchFree+ is available exclusively on VIZIO Smart TVs. For more information about WatchFree+, visit www.vizio.com/en/watchfreeplus.

For live attendees at the Louisville games, VIZIO has more in store. Check out the VIZIO Bus at The Women's Cup FanFest in Louisville on August 13 for a chance to win a VIZIO soundbar or Smart TV.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.