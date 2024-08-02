Kansas City Current Sign Veteran International Goalkeeper Almuth Schult

August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release









Goalkeeper Almuth Schult with VFL Wolfsburg

(Kansas City Current) Goalkeeper Almuth Schult with VFL Wolfsburg(Kansas City Current)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current have signed veteran international goalkeeper Almuth Schult through the end of the 2024 season, pending the receipt of her P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Schult will join the team immediately and is expected to be available for selection at The Women's Cup tournament, beginning August 14.

"I am very excited to come to Kansas City and happy to get back on the highest level after my second pregnancy," said Schult. "The Current gave us a great feeling as a family and we can't wait to be in that amazing stadium with the incredible fans. The team plays such an exciting game of football and I am looking forward to being with them and doing my best."

"Almuth has a proven track record for success against the competition in the world," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "We believe her experience will take our goalkeeper corps to the next level."

The veteran goalkeeper comes to Kansas City from Germany where she has made a name for herself as a savvy goal stopper and intelligent broadcaster. She began her club career at the age of five, spending over a decade at her local club FC SG Gartow before joining German Third Division side Magdeburger FFC in 2008. A year later, in 2009, she helped the club move up to the second division 2. Frauen Bundesliga.

Schult moved to Germany's first division with SC 07 Bad Neuenahr in 2011 before joining VFL Wolfsburg in 2013. Immediately after joining her new club, she led them to a UEFA Champions League title that first season and appearances in two more Champions League finals over the next nine seasons. She had 186 appearances for Wolfsburg across all competitions, leading the team to eight DFB-Pokal der Frauen Championships and six Frauen Bundesliga titles. After a brief NWSL stint with Angel City in 2022, Schult returned home to Germany where she gave birth to her third child. In April of this year, Schult signed back with Hamburger SV as she worked to get back on the playing field.

In addition to her work on the field, Schult has become well-known across Germany for her work in the broadcast booth. She has served as an analyst on German television channel ARD and has covered games for the Bundesliga and DFB.

Internationally, she started playing with Germany's U19 team in 2008. Two years later she led the U-20 team to a U-20 World Cup title. In 2011, Schult earned a roster spot with Germany's senior team for the FIFA World Cup in Germany. She earned her first start the next year in a friendly against Turkey. She took over the starting role as the first-choice goalkeeper prior to the 2016 Summer Olympics, where she played every minute and led the team to the country's first Women's Soccer Gold Medal.

In a related roster move, the Current have waived goalkeeper Hope Hisey. Hisey was the team's third pick (46 overall) in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Hisey, who trained with the Current during the 2023 season and played for the Current II development team, set the record for career saves (366) and games started (88) at the University of Arizona. She was All Pac-12 Third Team in 2022 and All Pac-12 Freshman Team in 2019.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.