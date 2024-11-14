San Diego Wave FC Achieves #2 Global Ranking in Women's Soccer Average Attendance for 2024 Season

November 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC fans cheer on their team

Setting a new milestone in women's professional soccer, San Diego Wave FC announced it achieved the #2 global ranking for average attendance during the 2024 season. The Wave drew an impressive average of 19,575 fans per match, underscoring the club's role as a leader in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and a driving force in elevating women's sports worldwide.

In the 2024 NWSL season, San Diego Wave FC consistently led league attendance, hosting a total of over 215,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium throughout the year. The club kicked off the season with a sold-out crowd of 32,066 fans at the club's home opener, breaking its own NWSL home opener attendance record set in 2023. This year marks back-to-back seasons the Wave have taken first overall in average attendance, as the club set an NWSL average attendance record in 2023 with 20,718 fans per game.

The club's average attendance sits only behind Arsenal Women of England's FA Women's Super League, who topped the global list with an average of 29,999 fans per match. That figure marked the 17th highest figure across all English football during the 2023/24 season, including being above seven Premier League teams and 21 in the EFL Championship.

San Diego Wave FC returns in 2025 with season tickets currently on sale here. Memberships begin as little as $215 per person and include 13 matches, a gift and exclusive members only meet and greet opportunity.

