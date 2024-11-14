Fans Traveling to NWSL Semifinal Invited to Pre-Match Meet-Up

November 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







Kansas City Current Co-Owners Angie and Chris Long will host a Pre-Match Meet-Up for Current fans in Orlando ahead of the team's Semifinal Match vs. Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium Sunday, Nov. 17.

Fans are invited to Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery on 13 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando, FL from 11:30-1:30 p.m. ET to get ready and cheer on the Current. Food and beverage will be complimentary. Fans are encouraged to wear their teal, stop by for a bite and enjoy beverages prior to the match, whether or not they have a ticket to the match. Appetizers, beer and wine will be served.

All Current fans are welcome! Fans are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/496OACZ.

Pre-Match Meet-Up

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 17th

TIME: 11:30am - 1:30pm ET

LOCATION : Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery | 13 S Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

