Fans Traveling to NWSL Semifinal Invited to Pre-Match Meet-Up
November 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
Kansas City Current Co-Owners Angie and Chris Long will host a Pre-Match Meet-Up for Current fans in Orlando ahead of the team's Semifinal Match vs. Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium Sunday, Nov. 17.
Fans are invited to Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery on 13 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando, FL from 11:30-1:30 p.m. ET to get ready and cheer on the Current. Food and beverage will be complimentary. Fans are encouraged to wear their teal, stop by for a bite and enjoy beverages prior to the match, whether or not they have a ticket to the match. Appetizers, beer and wine will be served.
All Current fans are welcome! Fans are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/496OACZ.
Pre-Match Meet-Up
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 17th
TIME: 11:30am - 1:30pm ET
LOCATION : Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery | 13 S Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801
