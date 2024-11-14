NWSL Stars to Compete in Second Annual NWSL Skills Challenge, Presented by CarMax, Friday, November 22, at the University of Kansas Health System Training Center

KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League today announced further details surrounding the 2024 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, as part of the league's celebration of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Kicking off at 5 p.m. CT at The University of Kansas Health System Training Center, on Friday, November 22, the NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, will feature two teams comprised of NWSL stars competing against each other in a series of skills contests, including Player Shootouts (on a goalie representing each team), Gauntlet, and the Crossbar Challenge.

New this season, the event will be nationally broadcast on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 24, at either 3 or 5 p.m. ET (check local listings).  

The winning team will be awarded a $30,000 prize from CarMax to be split among that team's players.

2024 NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax - Participating Athletes

*Players who are committed to the Skills Challenge but reach the Championship match will not participate in the event*

Angelina (Orlando Pride)

Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash)

Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC)

Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC)

Jaelin Howell (Seattle Reign FC)

Savy King (Bay FC)

Kailen Sheridan (San Diego Wave FC)

Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC)

Full rosters for each team will be announced in the coming days.

Former NWSL and U.S. Women's National Team star and current editor-in-chief and podcast host of  The Women's Game, Sam Mewis, will host this year's event.

Descriptions for each skills contest are below.

Shootout:

An exciting riff on penalty kicks, Shootout pits an attacker versus a goalkeeper in a hockey-style shootout.

The attacker can dribble the ball off the starting line and attempt a shot on goal from anywhere on the pitch. However, they must make their attempt within eight seconds of the starting whistle.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper can leave the goal line to defend the full length of the pitch.

Shootout will consist of nine rounds.

Gauntlet:

Gauntlet is an energetic showcase of our athletes' dribbling skills and agility.

The gauntlet consists of five mini-goals. The largest goal is worth the fewest points, while the smallest is worth the most.

One offensive player will begin in the middle of the starting circle. They must leave the circle to attempt a shot. Meanwhile, the defenders cannot enter the starting circle at any time.

The offensive player will have 60 seconds to score as many points as possible.

Crossbar Challenge:

Starting 18 yards from the goal, teams will alternate kicks toward the goal, attempting to hit the crossbar. Each successful attempt will add one point to that team's overall team total from the first two skills.

Once a team has reached five overall points, they will unlock the Championship Zone, located 36 yards from the goal. Teams will continue to alternate shots until either team hits the crossbar from the championship zone.

The NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, is free and open to the public. Building on the success of last year's event, the NWSL has increased seating capacity for this year's spectacle, ensuring more fans can cheer on their favorite players. 

Fans will have the opportunity to meet NWSL Skills Challenge, presented by CarMax, participants following the event. In addition to the Skills Challenge, fans can enjoy food and beverages for purchase.

The 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, kicks off at 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 23. The match will air live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

