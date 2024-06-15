San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers

June 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force YouTube Video







Wrapping up Week 14, the San Diego Strike Force (6-5) faces off against the Bay Area Panthers (9-1). Can the Panthers become the first team to 10 wins this season, or will San Diego bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss?

