San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers
June 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
San Diego Strike Force YouTube Video
Wrapping up Week 14, the San Diego Strike Force (6-5) faces off against the Bay Area Panthers (9-1). Can the Panthers become the first team to 10 wins this season, or will San Diego bounce back from last week's heartbreaking loss?
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from June 15, 2024
- Oilers Surge Past Storm - Tulsa Oilers
- Sharks Disappoint in Green Bay - Jacksonville Sharks
- Preview: Fighters vs. Sugar Skulls - Frisco Fighters
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.