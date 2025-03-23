San Diego Sockers vs. Empire Strykers - 3.23.25

March 23, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers vs. Empire Strykers Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.