San Diego Gulls Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that individual tickets for the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2019-20 regular season home contests are on sale now. The Gulls will host their Home Opener Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Stockton Heat at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT). San Diego's season begins on the road Oct. 4 at Bakersfield.

Individual tickets for all games in the 2019-20 season start at $22 per game. A member of the seven-team Pacific Division (Bakersfield, Colorado, Ontario, San Jose, Stockton and Tucson), San Diego will face Ontario, San Jose and Stockton on 12 occasions, and Bakersfield, Colorado and Tucson eight times each. Every Pacific Division team will visit Pechanga at least four times this season. The Gulls will also host both Iowa and Grand Rapids from the Central Division.

The Gulls have partnered with Pechanga Arena and launched a new digital ticket platform, supported by AXS Mobile Delivery, to serve as the official, dedicated ticket market for all San Diego Gulls tickets. The Gulls will now support digital tickets via the new platform at AXS.com. Fans will also be able to transfer and sell tickets seamlessly via the new platform. AXS Mobile Delivery will be supported and promoted across all of the team's official digital platforms and media assets, and is easily accessible through the club's website and AXS.com

AXS Mobile Delivery eliminates the hassle of paper tickets with an ID-based, digital ticketing system which provides fans with the flexibility and convenience to securely manage their tickets online or in the AXS Mobile Delivery app. San Diego Gulls season ticket holders will receive detailed information and frequently asked questions on how to create an account and begin their new digital ticket experience.

In addition, the club will host 15 promotional and theme nights this season which includes a camouflage hat giveaway for Military Weekend Nov. 1, a Lucha Libre bobblehead during Lucha Libre Wrestling Night Dec. 7, a Snow Globe giveaway Dec. 21, a fanny pack giveaway for 80's Night Jan. 11 and a Gulls Cowboy Hat during Country Night Feb. 22. Other highlights from the promotional schedule include Star Wars Night (Nov. 16), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 23), Community Night (Jan. 4), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 1), Family Day (Feb. 9), Friday the 13th (Mar. 13), Marvel Super Hero Night (Mar. 21) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 3). Please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/promotions for the full promotional and giveaway schedule along with further information.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis. All Gulls Mini Plans will also be on sale, including the 20-game, 10-game or Bud Light twelve and six-ticket package of select Friday night games and a 10-ticket Flex package of vouchers to be redeemed at any game of choice.

Season tickets are currently on sale now for as little as $12 per game ($408) for the 2019-20 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, giveaways, access to exclusive Season Ticket Holder events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. For additional Season, Mini Plan and Group Ticket information, please contact the Gulls ticket sales office at (844) GO GULLS.

