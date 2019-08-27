Barracuda Announce Preseason Ticket Details

SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced details for purchasing 2019 preseason tickets.

The Barracuda are set to faceoff against the Colorado Eagles for a pair of exhibition games on Friday, September 27th (7 p.m.) and Saturday, September 28th (6 p.m.) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose.

Barracuda season-ticket members can claim complimentary tickets for both games right now! Tickets are extremely limited and must be claimed before Thursday, August 28th at 10 a.m. After that point, all fans can purchase tickets for just $10. Once all ticket inventory has been claimed, fans will no longer be able to purchase tickets.

Both exhibition games will feature free parking and following Saturday's game there will be post-game autographs.

The upcoming 2019-20 Barracuda season is jammed packed with promotions as the team celebrates its 5th season as members of the AHL's Pacific Division. Many of the Sharks top prospects are expected to compete with the Barracuda this upcoming season including Josef Korenar, Nick DeSimone, Mario Ferraro, Jeremy Roy, Joachim Blichfeld, Ivan Chekhovich, Sasha Chmelevski, Dylan Gambrell, Noah Gregor, Jayden Halbgewachs, Max Letunov, Jeffrey Viel, Alex True, Evan Weinger, and Manuel Wiederer.

