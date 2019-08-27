Roadrunners Single Game Tickets for 2019-2020 Season on Sale Now

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that single game tickets for the 2019-20 regular season are on sale now. Pricing for Roadrunners single game tickets start at just $16 per game and can be purchased at the Tucson Convention Center box office. Complete ticket pricing information and savings on groups of 10 or more is also available at TucsonRoadrunners.com.

Full season tickets and half season plans for the 2019-20 regular season including the popular "12-Game Pick Your Own" plan are on sale now, as well as Flex Packs. These plans allow valued fans to customize their package while receiving significant price savings and select benefits. All Roadrunners full and half season packages come with priority seating for 2020 playoff tickets along with additional unique benefits.

Below is a current list of the Roadrunners featured games during the 2019-20 regular season:

FEATURED ROADRUNNERS HOME GAMES IN 2019-20:

- October 18 & 19 - Home opening weekend against the San Antonio Rampage, American Hockey League affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena.

- October 25 & 26 - The Iowa Wild come to town as we open the home schedule with back-to-back weekends.

- October 29 & 30 - The Chicago Wolves, affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, visit to the desert, their earliest trip ever.

- November 9 - The fourth annual "Salute To The Military Night" is sure to be an entertaining evening against the Stockton Heat.

- November 22 & 23 - Ontario arrives in the Old Pueblo for their first of four visits before the Christmas holiday.

- December 3 & 4 - The newfound rival Colorado Eagles come to town for the first time this season.

- December 20 & 21 - Celebrate the weekend before the holidays with us as we welcome the Los Angeles Kings affiliate once again.

- December 28 & 29 - Colorado returns to town for a pair of contests during the special time of year, including a special Sunday start time of 5:05 p.m.

- December 31 - Lace them up and start your New Year's Eve Celebration with the Roadrunners a few hours early as we host our I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls.

- January 3 & 4 - The San Jose Barracuda kick off the 2020 schedule for us in Tucson.

- January 24 & 25 - Reigning Pacific Division Champion Bakersfield finally comes to town.

- January 31 & February 1 - Traditionally one of the biggest weekends of the year, send the Roadrunners on their annual "Gem Show Road Trip" in style.

- February 21 - After 20 days away the boys will be back and celebrating one of Tucson's eldest traditions, Rodeo Week.

- March 14 - After being our first foe of the season, the Texas Stars take a trip west.

- March 15 - Our second and final Sunday home game of the year with a special 4 p.m. start time.

- April 3 & 4 - The Bakersfield Condors are in town for the final home weekend of the regular season.

Roadrunners Season Ticket Memberships

The best way to never miss a moment of Roadrunners action, lock in your same great seat for all 34 Roadrunners home games today. Starting at just $11.50 per game, enjoy exclusive benefits that only Season Ticket Members have access to including your own personal Ticketmaster Account Manager, first right to 2020 Calder Cup Playoff tickets, a special membership gift and more! Call the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253 to speak with your representative.

Roadrunners Pick Your Own Plan

Your Roadrunners membership, your way. Select 11 games of your choice and be in attendance for Opening Night on October 18 for as low as $174.

Roadrunners Face-Off Packs

Whether you a Roadrunners fan into golfing, hiking or just lounging by the pool, the one thing they all have in common, an option for you in the new Face-off Packs! Including four vouchers to Opening Weekend, three unique packages are on sale now starting at just $97.50. Explore all today by calling 866-774-6253.

