Cleveland Monsters Announce 2019-20 Promotional Schedule

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced the team's 2019-20 promotional schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by fan-favorite promotions, giveaways and theme nights that feature something for every Monsters fan! The Monsters, entering their 13th AHL season in Cleveland, will open the home portion of the 2019-20 season at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, October 11th at 7:00 pm when the team squares off against the Syracuse Crunch. Single-game tickets, starting at just $10, are on sale TODAY, beginning at Noon.

In addition to 11 giveaways, 12 Blue Jackets-themed games featuring Blue Jackets-themed uniforms and specialty jersey nights, the Monsters are excited to once again highlight fan-favorite season-long promotions like 1-2-3 Fridays, Monsters Family Day games presented by Castaway Bay and Hockey Hoppy Hour games presented by Labatt Blue.

Every Monsters 1-2-3 Friday game (12 total) will once again feature $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select draft beer specials. The first 2,000 kids will take home a Castaway Bay day pass on every Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay (10 total) while also enjoying Monsters Kids Meals, featuring a Sugardale hot dog, chips and an ice-cold Pepsi for just $6! Weekday Hockey Hoppy Hour games, presented by Labatt Blue, return as well, featuring a lower-level ticket for all non-Holiday weekday games starting at just $12 with fans' first drink on the house!

Giveaways!

This year's promotional schedule features numerous FREE giveaways for the first 10,000 fans, including:

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway courtesy of University Hospitals Sports Medicine on Friday, October 11th.

Hockey Glove Ice Scraper Giveaway courtesy of Cargill on Friday, December 13th.

Monsters Touchscreen Winter Gloves Giveaway courtesy of WGU Ohio on Saturday, December 28th.

Cleveland Rocks Retro 100.7 WMMS "The Buzzard" T-Shirt designed by CLE Clothing Co. Giveaway on Friday, January 31st.

WWE Championship Belt Fanny Pack Giveaway on Friday, February 28th.

Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand "Calder Cup Winning" Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Dominion Energy on Friday, March 6th.

The Purple Game Light-Up Cheer Stick Giveaway on Saturday, March 28th.

Aviator Sunglasses Giveaway on Saturday, April 4th.

Additionally, the Monsters will have three kids-only giveaways this season on Sunday, November 3rd, Saturday, December 14th and Saturday, February 1st. Kids-only giveaways will be provided to the first 2,000 kids age 12 and under and full details will be announced in the near future. Also, fans can look forward to six postgame skates, presented by Hudec Dental, on Friday, October 25th, Friday, November 8th, Monday, December 30th, Friday, February 7th, Sunday, March 15th and Sunday, March 29th.

Themes!

In addition to fan-favorite theme nights such as Salute to Service presented by Ohio CAT on Saturday, November 9th, Grow the Game Night featuring Chuck-a-Bear on Saturday, December 14th, The Holiday Hockey Game on Saturday, December 28th, Cleveland Rocks Night on Friday, January 31st, The Purple Game benefitting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, March 28th, Pucks & Paws on Sunday, March 29th and Fan Salute Night on Sunday, April 5th, fans can look forward to NEW theme nights that will round out the schedule.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 22nd.

Cavs 50th Season Celebration with the Monsters on Saturday, November 30th. Monsters fans can enjoy an enhanced Cavs-themed game-night presentation featuring the Cavs' entertainment teams and mascots.

Noon Year's Eve (Eve) on Monday, December 30th with a high Noon start time.

Cleveland Lumberjacks Weekend on Friday, January 3rd and Saturday, January 4th.

500th Home Game on Friday, January 24th.

Black History Celebration on Saturday, February 1st.

WWE Night on Friday, February 28th.

Top Gun Tribute Night on Saturday, April 4th.

Jerseys!

In addition to the Monsters' traditional black, white and Blue Jackets-themed jerseys, the team will also wear several specialty theme jerseys throughout the season. This season's specialty theme jerseys, and a complete calendar of Monsters jerseys worn during the 2019-20 season, will be unveiled at a future date. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to team social media accounts for the exciting announcement.

Value-Packed Games!

The Monsters' promotional schedule in 2019-20 also features value-packed season-long themes:

MONSTERS HOCKEY HOPPY HOUR - Starting at just $12, the Monsters Hockey Hoppy Hour Ticket includes a lower-level ticket and a beverage for all (non-Holiday) weekday games during the 2019-20 season! This ticket includes a select 12 oz. beer OR a Pepsi product/bottled water. Monsters Hockey Hoppy Hour Tickets are limited and there is an eight ticket maximum per transaction.

EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT GAME is a "1-2-3 Friday" when fans can enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select beer specials. There will be 12 "1-2-3 Fridays" throughout the season.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY MATINEE GAMES are "Monsters Family Days," presented by Castaway Bay during which the first 2,000 kids will receive a Castaway Bay day pass and youngsters can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals that include a Sugardale hot dog, an ice-cold Pepsi and chips for only $6. There are 10 Monsters Family Days this year.

BLUE JACKETS NIGHTS will be featured 12 times throughout the season. On these nights, the team will wear special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys, while the in-game presentation for the evening will include elements from the Monsters' NHL affiliate in Columbus. Blue Jackets Nights this season are on: October 12th and 25th, November 1st, 8th, 12th and 21st, December 13th, January 22nd and 31st and February 5th, 9th and 11th.

The Monsters' 2019-20 promotional schedule can be found here: http://clevelandmonsters.com/schedule/promotions/

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR THE 2019-20 SEASON WILL GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC TODAY,

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27TH AT NOON.

Monsters Hockey Club Members will enjoy early pre-sale access on Tuesday morning to purchase tickets before the public on-sale.

