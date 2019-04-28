San Diego Gulls Announce Pacific Division Finals Schedule

April 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) and the San Diego Gulls announced today the 2019 Calder Cup Playoff Pacific Division Finals schedule between the San Diego Gulls and Bakersfield Condors. This marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The series will begin this Friday, May 3 at Rabobank Arena (7 p.m.) and follow a best-of-seven, 2-2-1-1-1 format. The local television and radio schedule will be announced as soon as possible.

Individual game tickets for the Pacific Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs at Pechanga Arena San Diego (minimum two home games) are available for purchase through SanDiegoGulls.com/playoffs, by phone with the San Diego Gulls ticket office at 844-GO GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego Box Office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

SAN DIEGO GULLS VS. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS PACIFIC DIVISION FINALS SCHEDULE:

Game Date Venue Time (PT)

1 Friday, May 3 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m.

2 Saturday, May 4 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m.

3 Wednesday, May 8 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

4 Friday, May 10 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

5* Saturday, May 11 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m.

6* Monday, May 13 Pechanga Arena San Diego 7 p.m.

7* Wednesday, May 15 Rabobank Arena 7 p.m.

*If necessary

