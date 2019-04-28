Condors Advance to Pacific Division Finals in Front of Record Crowd, 5-2
April 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-1) won their first-ever AHL Calder Cup Playoffs series in front of a record crowd of 8,210 on Friday at Rabobank Arena. The 5-2 win over the Colorado Eagles (1-3) advanced the Condors to the Pacific Division Finals where they will meet the San Diego Gulls in a best-of-seven beginning in Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday. C Brad Malone had three points (1g-2a) as the Condors erased a second intermission deficit to close out the series. The crowd of 8,210 was the largest crowd ever to watch a Condors postseason game in the 21-year history of the organization.
SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:
Bakersfield wins series, 3-1
Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads, 1-0)
Game 2 - COLORADO 4, Bakersfield 1 (Series tied 1-1)
Game 3 - BAKERSFIELD 5, Colorado 2 (BAK leads, 2-1)
Game 4 - BAKERFSIELD 5, Colorado 2 (BAK wins, 3-1)
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 9, COL - 9 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (1st) on a breakaway; Assists: Benson, Bear; Time of goal: 4:03; BAK leads, 1-0
EAGLES GOAL: RW Matin Kaut (1st) off a turnover in tight; Unassisted; Time of goal: 8:16; Game tied, 1-1
EAGLES GOAL: Kaut (2nd) on a power play deflection with less than a second left; Assists: Greer, Bowers; Time of goal: 19:59; COL leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 10 , COL - 8 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (2nd) drive from the point on the power play; Unassisted; Time of goal: 2:23; Game tied, 2-2
CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (2nd) on a shorthanded odd man rush; Assist: Malone; Time of goal: 9:05; BAK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (2nd) redirected a point shot; Assists: Lagesson, Benson; Time of goal: 10:54; BAK leads, 4-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (1st) empty-net goal; Assists: Malone, Lowe; Time of goal: 19:07; BAK leads, 5-2
SHOTS: BAK- 9, COL - 9 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Russell (BAK) 3. Callahan (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3 ; COL - 1/5
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; COL - 26
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-1; 26/24); COL - Francouz (1-3; 30/26)
C Brad Malone registered three points (1g-2a) and led the Condors with five points (2g-3a) in the series
RW Patrick Russell (2g-2a) had four points in the series and was +5
D Evan Bouchard scored for the second straight game and has four points (2g-2a) in two games
D William Lagesson finished with three points (1g-2a) in four games in the series
LW Tyler Benson had two assists
It was the Condors first-ever AHL Calder Cup series victory
Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Vesey, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning
