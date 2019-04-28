Condors Advance to Pacific Division Finals in Front of Record Crowd, 5-2

April 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (3-1) won their first-ever AHL Calder Cup Playoffs series in front of a record crowd of 8,210 on Friday at Rabobank Arena. The 5-2 win over the Colorado Eagles (1-3) advanced the Condors to the Pacific Division Finals where they will meet the San Diego Gulls in a best-of-seven beginning in Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday. C Brad Malone had three points (1g-2a) as the Condors erased a second intermission deficit to close out the series. The crowd of 8,210 was the largest crowd ever to watch a Condors postseason game in the 21-year history of the organization.

SERIES SCHEDULE AND RESULTS:

Bakersfield wins series, 3-1

Game 1 - Bakersfield 3, COLORADO 2 (BAK leads, 1-0)

Game 2 - COLORADO 4, Bakersfield 1 (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3 - BAKERSFIELD 5, Colorado 2 (BAK leads, 2-1)

Game 4 - BAKERFSIELD 5, Colorado 2 (BAK wins, 3-1)

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 9, COL - 9 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Mitch Callahan (1st) on a breakaway; Assists: Benson, Bear; Time of goal: 4:03; BAK leads, 1-0

EAGLES GOAL: RW Matin Kaut (1st) off a turnover in tight; Unassisted; Time of goal: 8:16; Game tied, 1-1

EAGLES GOAL: Kaut (2nd) on a power play deflection with less than a second left; Assists: Greer, Bowers; Time of goal: 19:59; COL leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 10 , COL - 8 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Evan Bouchard (2nd) drive from the point on the power play; Unassisted; Time of goal: 2:23; Game tied, 2-2

CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (2nd) on a shorthanded odd man rush; Assist: Malone; Time of goal: 9:05; BAK leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (2nd) redirected a point shot; Assists: Lagesson, Benson; Time of goal: 10:54; BAK leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (1st) empty-net goal; Assists: Malone, Lowe; Time of goal: 19:07; BAK leads, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK- 9, COL - 9 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Malone (BAK) 2. Russell (BAK) 3. Callahan (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/3 ; COL - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; COL - 26

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (3-1; 26/24); COL - Francouz (1-3; 30/26)

C Brad Malone registered three points (1g-2a) and led the Condors with five points (2g-3a) in the series

RW Patrick Russell (2g-2a) had four points in the series and was +5

D Evan Bouchard scored for the second straight game and has four points (2g-2a) in two games

D William Lagesson finished with three points (1g-2a) in four games in the series

LW Tyler Benson had two assists

It was the Condors first-ever AHL Calder Cup series victory

Scratches: Skinner, Montoya, Hebig, Yamamoto, Labrie, Vesey, Stukel, Christoffer, Kulevich, Manning

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.