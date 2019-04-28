Condors and Gulls to Meet in Pacific Division Finals

April 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The top seeded Bakersfield Condors have advanced to the Pacific Division Finals where they will meet the third seeded San Diego Gulls. It is a best-of-seven series in a 2-2-1-1-1 format beginning in Bakersfield with Games 1 and 2 on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 go on sale Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. on AXS.com and at the Rabobank Arena Box Office.

(1) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS v (3) SAN DIEGO GULLS (best-of-seven)

GAME 1: Friday, May 3, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME C" ticket)

GAME 2: Saturday, May 4, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME D" ticket)

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 8, at San Diego, 7 p.m. PT

GAME 4: Friday, May 10, at San Diego, 7 p.m. PT

GAME 5*: Saturday, May 11, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME E" ticket)

GAME 6*: Monday, May 13, at San Diego, 7 p.m. PT

GAME 7*: Wednesday, May 15, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME F" ticket)

*-if necessary

All times Pacific

