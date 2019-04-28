Admirals Host Iowa in Game 5 Monday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals will play host to the Iowa Wild on Monday night in a winner-take-all game five of their Central Division Semifinal series. Puck drop is slated for 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The Wild won the first two games of the series, outscoring the Admirals 13-1 in two games in Des Moines. However, with their backs to the wall the Admirals gutted out two gutsy wins back in Milwaukee, defeating Iowa 3-1 on Thursday night in game three and then 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, courtesy of Freddy Allard's goal at 12:33 of OT.

Admirals Coach Karl Taylor, along with players, will be available to the media at approximately 10:20 am on Monday after the team's morning skate at Panther Arena.

Tickets for game five, which range in price from $8 to $30, are on sale now either online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414)-227-0550. The Admirals office is will be open at 9 am on Monday morning for fans to purchase tickets.

This will be the eighth winner-take-all game for the Admirals since the team joined the AHL in 2001. The Ads have posted a 3-4 record in the previous seven. The last time they played in one was back in the second round of their 2011 Calder Cup Playoffs when they dropped a 4-2 decision in game 7 to the Houston Aeros, who were also the Minnesota Wild affiliate at the time.

The winner of game five will take on either the Chicago Wolves or Grand Rapids Griffins, who play a decisive game 5 on Sunday afternoon.

