San Diego Gulls Announce 2021-22 Regular Season Home Opener

June 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club's 2021-22 regular season home opener will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The complete 2021-22 AHL schedule will be announced at a later date.

The San Diego Gulls Home Opener will feature a host of festivities to welcome back fans to Pechanga Arena San Diego for the first Gulls home game in San Diego, Calif. since Feb. 22, 2020. The celebration will include the first $2 Bud Light Night of the season, an interactive photobooth, live music and more that will be announced later this fall. Fans will be encouraged to arrive early for a special team introduction ceremony and pre-game laser show, with the first 8,000 in attendance receiving a blue Home Opener rally towel and orange light-up wristband.

Tickets for all Gulls home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego are currently on sale through a Gulls Elite membership. Memberships can be purchased for as little as $12 per game ($408) for the 2021-22 season and include exclusive benefits such as free parking, a dedicated members-only entrance into Pechanga Arena, access to exclusive Gulls Elite Member events with Gulls players and coaches, playoff priority, Stella Artois Lounge access and much more. Fans can join the Gulls Elite Membership program or place deposits on mini plan and group ticket packages by calling (844) GO-GULLS or visiting sandiegogulls.com/gullselite. Individual game tickets will go on sale later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.