Roadrunners, KGUN 9 to Host Community Blood Drive July 8 at TCC

June 30, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and KGUN 9 have teamed with Vitalant and the Tucson Convention Center to host a Community Blood Drive on Thursday, July 8 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Blood donors of all types are urgently needed due to a critical blood shortage in Arizona and nationwide. The Independence holiday timeframe is the lowest week of the summer for donations. Blood drive cancellations forced by COVID-19 challenges continue to affect donation rates, as most blood drive groups still have large virtual workforces.

Fans are encouraged to register for the Blood Drive.

The Roadrunners are expressing their gratitude to everyone who donates by providing one of the following while supplies last.

Roadrunners Hat

Roadrunners Mug

Souvenir Puck

Game Ticket for 21-22 Season

Where To Park: Parking Lot A Garage, 260 S. Church Ave., between Congress and Cushing.

Where To Enter: Meeting Room doors, pass the Ticket Office and turn left. (Roadrunners Season Ticket Member Entrance)

Blood donations are down while the need has rebounded

With communities re-opening from the pandemic, travel resuming and patients seeking previously postponed medical care, Vitalant has less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types to meet patient needs at a moment's notice. Type O blood is below a two-day supply. Type O is what's often used in trauma situations, especially type O negative, because it can be transfused to patients with any blood type in an emergency room setting.

