Former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury Wins Vezina Trophy

Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the winner of the Vezina Trophy on Tuesday night.Â The trophy is awarded annually "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position," as selected by NHL general managers.

The 36-year-old Fleury captured the award for the first time in his career after finishing third in the NHL in wins (26), shutouts (6), goals against average (1.98) and save percentage (.928).

Fleury was named a finalist for the award for the first time in his 17th NHL season this year.

The former first overall draft pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins (2003) has appeared in 883 career games with Pittsburgh and Vegas.Â His 492 career victories rank third on the league's all-time list, trailing only Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

A member of the Penguins Stanley Cup winning teams in 2009, 2016 and 2017, Fleury has also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Fleury and teammate Robin Lehner also captured the William Jennings Trophy this season, which is awarded to the goaltender or goaltenders on the team with the fewest goals allowed during the regular season.

Fleury appeared in 71 regular season games as a member of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during parts of three seasons (2004-2006, 2007-08), posting a 39-23-4 record with a 2.32 goals against average and .912 save percentage.

His 54 appearances during the 2004-05 season are the most in team history during a single campaign.Â His 39 career victories rank ninth on the team's all-time list.

