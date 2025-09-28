San Diego FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Full Match Highlights
Published on September 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 28, 2025
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Seattle Draws 2-2 with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Clinching Spot in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Regular Season Finale at Snapdragon Stadium
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night
- San Diego FC Hosts Grand Opening of Right to Dream Academy
- San Diego FC Hosts San Jose Earthquakes on Fan Appreciation Night
- Right to Dream Launches State-Of-The-Art Football Academy in San Diego, Marking a New Era for Talent Development in North America