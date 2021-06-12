San Antonio Missions Clinch Series Win against RockHounds
June 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions pitching staff allowed just two hits during a 2-0 victory Saturday night. This marks the second shutout win of the year for San Antonio.
For the second consecutive night, the Missions struggled to collect hits early. Midland's starter, Bryce Conley, held the Missions hitless into the fifth inning. That all changed when Juan Fernandez legged out a triple. His second consecutive night with a triple. Then Brad Zunica hit a double down the rightfield line to give San Antonio a 1-0 lead.
Aaron Leasher was the starting pitcher for the Missions and he kept the Midland offense off balance all night long. In six innings of work, Leasher allowed one base hit while striking out four batters.
San Antonio added an insurance run off the bat of Jack Suwinski. The Missions slugger hit his eighth home run of the season. The solo shot made it a 2-0 ballgame.
Nick Kuzia retired all six batters he faced in two innings of relief. He struck out four batters. Jose Quezada recorded his seventh save of the season.
Post-Game Notes
- With the win, San Antonio improves to 19-16 on the season
- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 0-4, K
- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-3, K
- Jose Quezada converted his 7th save in seven attempts
- Second shutout win of the season for San Antonio
The Missions wrap-up their six-game homestand against the RockHounds on Sunday, June 13th. Right-hander Reiss Knehr (4-1, 3.79) against right-hander Kyle Friedrichs (0-1, 6.35). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).
