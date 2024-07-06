San Antonio FC Injury Report

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







Injuries

Luis Solignac (lower body) - Out

Lucas Silva (lower body) - Out

Mohamed Omar (lower body) - Out

Carter Manley (lower body) - Out

