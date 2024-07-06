Miami FC Loses 4-1 to North Carolina FC Despite Early Lead

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL - The game started off strong for Miami, with a close chance to score just five minutes in. A ball from Daniel Barbir to Allen Gavilanes gave the away team a chance at an early goal but the shot went just over the cross bar.

North Carolina came back strong ten minutes later, in the 16th minute a close shot from Evan Conway gave the home team a chance at taking the lead. The ball drifted wide going past Pipe Rodriguez, leaving the match scoreless.

However, just a couple minute later, Miami was able to come back and score the first goal of the match. Khalid Balogun was able to get one past Jake McGuire and scored his first goal for Miami FC and his first ever in the USL Championship.

NCFC tried to find their equalizer until the end of the first half but came out unsuccessful. Another shot from Conway was saved by Rodriguez. Then, at the end of stoppage time, Rafa Metzingen almost made the score level, but a big-time save from Pipe kept Miami's lead into halftime.

Metzingen came back strong in the second half and scored early giving North Carolina the equalizer. Both Nico Cardona and Rodriguez went towards the ball, but Metzingen's shot went straight past Miami's defense making the score 1-1.

In the 63rd minute, the North Carolina team had found their momentum and Evan Conway found the chance he had been looking for throughout the match, giving NCFC their second of the match. Just a minute later, Conway put away another giving the home team a 3-1lead.

North Carolina was awarded a penalty after a foul from Alejandro Mitrano. Oalex Anderson scored the penalty kick and North Carolina's fourth goal of the night.

Miami attempted at coming back but their attempts came back futile with McGuire saving their shots.

Miami returns home to FIU Stadium next week to play Rhode Island FC next Saturday for the first matchup between the two teams. Tickets can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.

LINEUPS

North Carolina FC - Jake McGuire, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig, Rafa Mentzingen, Mikey Maldonaldo (Raheem Sommersall 78'), Collin Martin (Jaden Servania 82'), Shaft Brewer (Justin Malou 90'), Louis Perez (Rodrigo da Costa 82'), Jacori Hayes (Oalex Anderson 45'), Evan Conway

Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Navarro, Akira Fitzgerald, Xavier Holloway, Finn Sundstorm

Miami FC - Felipe Rodriguez, Daniel Barbir, Mujeeb Murana, Daltyn Knutson (Jordan Ayimbila 61'), Alejandro Mitrano, Nicolas Cardona, Rocco Genzano (Manuel Botta 78'), Sanuel Biek, Khalid Balogun, Frank Lopez, Allen Gavilanes (Michael Lawrence 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Daniel Gagliardi, Luisinho, Marco Santana

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA - Khalid Balogun 18'

NC - Rafa Metzingen 50'

NC - Evan Conway 53'

NC - Evan Conway 64'

NC - Oalex Anderson 77'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

MIA - Daltyn Knutson (Yellow Card 7')

NC - Paco Craig (Yellow Card 11')

MIA - Nico Cardona (Yellow Card 45+')

MIA - Alejandro Mitrano (Yellow Card 57')

MIA - Sam Biek (Yellow Card 66')

NC - Rodrigo da Costa (Yellow Card 90+')

