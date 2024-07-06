Late Heartbreak For Hounds At Home

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - A stoppage-time goal by Monterey Bay FC's Ousseni Bouda sent the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in front of a sold-out crowd tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Bouda pounced on a turnover in the Hounds defense and scored to give Monterey Bay (7-8-4) the win in their first visit to Pittsburgh.

It came against the run of play in a match the Hounds (3-9-6) otherwise controlled, holding 52.4 percent of possession, outshooting the visitors 18-5 and winning 10 corner kicks while not conceding any.

First half

The Hounds had the lion's share of chances in the match, starting with a volley by Bradley Sample that deflected off a defender and had to be pushed wide of the post for one of nine saves by Monterey Bay goalie Carlos Herrera. On the ensuing corner, Langston Blackstock was pulled down in the box, but the loud penalty shout by the players and crowd of 5,018 went unheard.

Sample turned playmaker on a great chance late in the half, holding up play before slipping a pass through to Edward Kizza. Kizza had space in the box, but he was unable to get his shot around Herrera charging off his line.

Second half

The second half started in much the same manner, as Robbie Mertz weaved through the defense on a solo run and took a low shot that forced a save just three minutes after halftime.

Former Hounds forward Alex Dixon then had the visitors' best chance to that point, as Monterey Bay tried to hit back on the counter, but Dixon's chip attempt around goalie Eric Dick bounced well wide.

As the match moved into the final 10 minutes, the Hounds kept pushing for a goal. Jackson Walti created a good chance by heading across back through the box to Babacar Diene, but his off-balance header was handled by Herrera.

One last great chance came when Junior Etou got to the goal line on the left and cut a pass back to Kenardo Forbes at the penalty spot, but the Hounds' veteran missed high.

That set up Monterey Bay to be able to get the winner in the first minute of stoppage time. Bouda gave chase as the ball got deep in the Hounds end, and he was able to intercept Sean Suber's pass toward Dick before finishing.

Hounds Man of the Match

Bradley Sample had a strong match in the center of the park with captain Danny Griffin absent through injury. Sample connected on 34 of 39 passes (87.2 percent), won the ball a team-high seven times and created three chances.

What's next?

The Hounds continue their July homestead by hosting another Western Conference club, Oakland Roots SC, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Oakland (8-8-2) hosted Louisville City FC later tonight.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-4-2) - Eric Dick; Luke Biasi, Illal Osumanu, Sean Suber, Langston Blackstock (Aidan O'Toole 87'); Junior Etou, Jackson Walti, Bradley Sample, Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes 65'); Edward Kizza (Enoch Mushagalusa 87'), Emmanuel Johnson (Emmanuel Johnson 65')

Monterey Bay FC (4-2-3-1) - Carlos Herrera; Walmer Martinez (Carlos Guzman 46'), Alex Lara, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Pierce Gallaway (Mobi Fehr 68'), Rafael Baca; Jesus Enriquez, Adrian Rebollar (Jerry Ayon 68'), Alex Dixon; Ousseni Bouda

Scoring summary

MB - Ousseni Bouda 90+1'

Discipline summary

MB - Adrian Rebollar 38' (caution - reckless foul)

