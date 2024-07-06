Match Notes (7.6.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Louisville City FC
July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Louisville City FC
Competition: USL Championship
Date: July 6, 2024
Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT
Weather Forecast: 80 degrees, sunny
Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay
Location: Hayward, California
Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+
Match Preview:
Oakland has won 6 of their last 8 games in USL Championship play.
Oakland interim head coach Gavin Glinton has 6 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie since taking over in USL Championship play.
Oakland picked up their third clean sheet of the season against Orange County last Saturday.
Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with five goals this season.
Last Meeting:
August 26, 2023
LOU 2, OAK 1
Last Three Games:
June 29, 2024
OAK 2, OC 0
June 22, 2024
MB 2, OAK 1
June 19, 2024
OAK 2, EPL 1
Last Starting XI vs Orange County SC: 4-4-2
GK - Paul Blanchette
D - Memo Diaz
D - Camden Riley
D - Neveal Hackshaw
D - Justin Rasmussen
M - Napo Matsoso
M - Daniel Gomez
M - Baboucarr Njie
M - Lindo Mfeka
F - Miche-Naider Chéry
F - Johnny Rodriguez
Injuries
None
Discipline
None
