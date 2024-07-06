Match Notes (7.6.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Louisville City FC

July 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Match Up: Oakland Roots SC vs Louisville City FC

Competition: USL Championship

Date: July 6, 2024

Kick off time: 7:00 PM PT

Weather Forecast: 80 degrees, sunny

Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Cal State University, East Bay

Location: Hayward, California

Where to Watch: KTVU Plus, ESPN+

Match Preview:

Oakland has won 6 of their last 8 games in USL Championship play.

Oakland interim head coach Gavin Glinton has 6 wins, 3 losses, and 1 tie since taking over in USL Championship play.

Oakland picked up their third clean sheet of the season against Orange County last Saturday.

Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with five goals this season.

Last Meeting:

August 26, 2023

LOU 2, OAK 1

Last Three Games:

June 29, 2024

OAK 2, OC 0

June 22, 2024

MB 2, OAK 1

June 19, 2024

OAK 2, EPL 1

Last Starting XI vs Orange County SC: 4-4-2

GK - Paul Blanchette

D - Memo Diaz

D - Camden Riley

D - Neveal Hackshaw

D - Justin Rasmussen

M - Napo Matsoso

M - Daniel Gomez

M - Baboucarr Njie

M - Lindo Mfeka

F - Miche-Naider Chéry

F - Johnny Rodriguez

Injuries

None

Discipline

None

