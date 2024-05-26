San Antonio Falls to New Mexico United 1-2

May 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - San Antonio FC dropped its road contest to New Mexico United 1-2 Saturday, falling to 3-3-5 on the season.

SAFC opened the scoring in the 21st minute, as Kevon Lambert blasted a pass from midfield and found Luke Haakenson in the box to head in the early goal. New Mexico responded with a pair of goals to close out the first half and rode out the 2-1 lead to secure the win.

San Antonio finished the match down a man for the second consecutive game with Carter Manley earning a second yellow card in the final minutes of stoppage time.

Next Up

San Antonio FC heads back home to host Memphis 901 FC Saturday, June 1 at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary:

SAFC: Luke Haakenson (Assisted by Kevon Lambert) 21'

NM: Nanan Houssou 35'

NM: Greg Hurst (Assisted by Dayonn Harris) 45+4'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 3-3-5 on the season, sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

SAFC has scored first in eight of its first 11 matches this year.

Luke Haakenson became the sixth SAFC player to record two goals this season.

Jose Mulato recorded his first club start in the match.

Carter Manley and Hugo Mbongue returned from injury, making their first appearances since April 6 at Las Vegas.

SAFC Pro Academy product Eduardo Fernandez made his first-ever appearance in USL play. Fernandez previously featured in SAFC's 2022 and 2023 U.S. Open Cup runs.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh made three saves in the contest.

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Carter Manley, Kendall Burks, Kevon Lambert (captain), Shannon Gomez, Bura, Luke Haakenson, Kameron Lacey (Eduardo Fernandez 69'), Jose Mulato (Hugo Mbongue 57'), Machop Chol, Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Brandon Gongora, Dalziel Ozuna, Gio Padilla

Disciplinary Summary:

SAFC: Yellow Card (Bura) 25'

NM: Yellow Card (Anthony Herbert) 35'

SAFC: Yellow Card (Machop Chol) 42'

NM: Yellow Card (Greg Hurst) 55'

NM: Yellow Card (Talen Maples) 61'

SAFC: Yellow Card (Carter Manley) 80'

SAFC: Second Yellow Card (Carter Manley) 90+5'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss...)

"I think the guys gave it a valiant effort. They fought until the very end. We had some good moments in the game. It's difficult when you're working with 50 percent of the roster and we get an injury in warmups, but what I'm most proud of with this group and why I'm very optimistic with this group is we don't make excuses. These guys have each other's back. They'll continue to fight. We know we'll get through this adversity. We know we'll get the numbers back health-wise, and we know we'll bring in some additional players as well, and when that happens, we know we'll meet our goals and objectives by the end of the season."

(On preparing for next week...)

"Part of the question is seeing what we have available. Hopefully Mitchell [Taintor] is back, and we know Jorge [Hernandez] is back, which are two influential players. Once we know that we have the numbers, we'll start preparing for Memphis, which is a good team."

