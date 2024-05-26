Top of the Table New Mexico United Bests San Antonio FC, Moves into First Place in West

May 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United moved into first place in the USL Championship Western Conference on Saturday night, on the back of their ninth win in their last ten matches in all competitions. Goals from Nannan Houssou - his first for United - and Greg Hurst were all that the Black & Yellow needed to best San Antonio FC by a 2-1 score, and take over sole possession of the conference's top position.

It was San Antonio who got the scoring started in this one, as a long ball from captain Kevon Lambert found the head of Luke Haakenson in the 21st minute. Haakenson flicked over Alex Tambakis for San Antonio's only score of the match. United would equalize fourteen minutes later, as Hurst beat a defender along the left side, cut in along the endline, and cut the ball back toward the top of the six-yard box. An attempted clearance was unsuccessful, and the ball ricocheted to a waiting Houssou, who tucked home for his first goal as a member of New Mexico United.

In first half stoppage time, New Mexico took a lead that they would not relinquish. Dayonn Harris flicked a ball off the outside of his boot at the top of the box to a waiting Hurst who belted a right-footed strike from 25 yards out past a diving Kendall McIntosh for the game's final score.

With the win, New Mexico have achieved their best 10-match start to a season in their six-year history. The win, combined with Sacramento Republic's 0-0 draw, moves New Mexico into sole possession of first place in the West, with a match still in-hand.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.