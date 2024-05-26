Sacramento Republic FC Draws Birmingham Legion FC, 0-0

May 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC extends its unbeaten streak to 11 league matches following a scoreless draw with Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night. Each club threatened but never broke through, leaving both clubs to claim a point. Sacramento comes away with its Western Conference-leading fifth clean sheet of the season and remains undefeated across all competitions.

Both squads were patient in the early goings, but Sacramento began to put the visitors on their heels as the first half went on. Trevor Amann snapped a shot from the top of the 18-yard box at the half hour mark. Six minutes later, Amann served a strong cross on the floor to Kieran Phillips, but the combo wouldn't find the back of the net.

Sacramento challenged again shortly after the second half opened. Luis Felipe met a Jack Gurr corner kick at the far post and put a strong header on frame, but was denied by the opposing goalkeeper. Another aerial chance came close off the head Sebastian Herrera in the 69th minute, but went just high of the bar.

A big save from Danny Vitiello between the sticks denied a close-range goal from Birmingham at the hour mark. After Birmingham played into the penalty area, a sprawling stop kept the ball from crossing the line from point blank range - Vitiello's lone save of the evening.

After a tackle resulting in a dead ball foul, Birmingham's Jake Rufe would start a scuffle that would result in 3 players added to the referee's book. Sebastian Herrera prevented Legion from stretching its attack with a tackle near the visitors bench. Following the referee's whistle, Rufe would retaliate with a fast elbow headed for Hererra's face. In the end, the officials elected to send off Hererra for being at the bottom of the pile, and sent Gurr and Legion's Rufe away with only a caution.

Republic FC's backline would stand tall and close the match out to record its 5th clean sheet on the season. Birmingham would only tally one shot on the evening. Captain Lee Desmond led the squad with five recoveries, while also tallying six successful one-on-one duels.

Republic FC is back in action from Heart Health Park for the third straight match next Saturday, when the Tampa Bay Rowdies come west for an inter-conference meeting. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT and the match be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40, Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the FOX40 News mobile app and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 0 Birmingham Legion FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

May 25, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - None BHM - None

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jared Timmer (caution) 13', Nick Ross (caution) 22', Sebastian Herrera (ejection) 88', Jack Gurr (caution) 88' BHM - Jake Rufe (caution) 88'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Shane Wiedt, Jack Gurr, Damia Viader (Aldair Sanchez 66'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross, Rafael Jauregui (Cristian Parano 66'), Trevor Amann (Sebastian Herrera 66'), Kieran Phillips (Jonathan Ricketts 83')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu, Felix Contreras, Conor Donovan, Blake Willey

Stats: Shots: --10, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 1, Fouls: 8, Corner Kicks: 8, Offsides: 0

Birmingham Legion FC: Matt Van Oekel, AJ Paterson, Phanuel Kavita (C), Alex Crognale, Derek Dodson, Dawson McCartney, Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Jake Rufe, Stefano Pinho (Tabort Etaka Preston 73'), Enzo Martinez, Tyler Pasher (Diba Nwegbo 85')

Unused Substitutes: Prosper Kasim, Mujeeb Murana, Miguel Perez, Brock Marlow, Moses Mensah

Stats: Shots: --12, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 1, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1

