Orange County SC Blanked at Home by Loudoun
May 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC dropped a 2-0 contest at the hands of Loudoun United FC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. 17-year-old forward Marcus Lee made his OCSC home debut in the loss.
The Black and Orange had the first chance of the night in the 22nd minute as midfielder Brian Iloski found forward Cameron Dunbar in space on the left side of the pitch. Dunbar fired a shot with his left foot on frame that was saved by Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Faroux.
Loudoun earned their first chance in the 29th minute as defender Keegan Tindey earned a free kick on the right wing. The ensuing free kick was sent into the box by midfielder Tommy McCabe towards defender Jacob Erlandson, who connected on a header in the center of the box that was saved by OCSC goalkeeper Colin Shutler.
Loudoun broke through in the 34th minute as forward Zach Ryan found midfielder Florian Valot in the center of the box following a turnover. Valot's shot found the back of the net, putting Loudoun up 1-0. A lead they would hold heading into halftime.
Orange County SC had the first opportunity of the second half in the 55th minute as forward Bryce Jamison fired one from distance that was saved by Faroux.
The County Boys kept pressing for an equalizer in the 65th minute, as the ball deflected its way to Dunbar. He fired one with his left foot just over the bar.
Substitute forward Marcus Lee gave the County Boys a newfound sense of urgency late in his home debut. He created an opportunity in the 83rd minute crossing the ball to forward Thomas Amang. Amang got on the tail end of a header that went just wide of the goal.
Loudoun caught a break at the end of the match as substitute forward Wesley Leggett drew a penalty in the 95th minute, resulting in a red card by OCSC defender Ashton Miles. Ryan stepped up to take the penalty and buried it in the bottom left corner, handing OCSC a 2-0 defeat.
MILESTONES AND FACTS:
17-year-old forward Marcus Lee made his home debut for OCSC tonight.
Defender Ashton Miles was shown a red card in the 95th minute and will be suspended for OCSC's next match against Detroit City FC.
Head coach Morten Karlsen was shown a red card following the conclusion of tonight's match, and will be unavailable for OCSC's next match against Detroit City FC.
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
LDN 1 1 2
OCSC 0 0 0
SCORING SUMMARY:
34' Florian Valot (LDN)
90+6' Zach Ryan - PK (LDN)
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
41' Ashish Chattha
89' Kyle Scott
90 +5' Ashton Miles (RED)
Post match - Morten Karlsen (RED)
LOUDOUN UNITED FC
51' Jacob Erlandson
72' Andrew Skundrich
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:
Colin Shutler (GK); Ashish Chattha (Ethan Zubak 45'), Markus Nakkim (C), Ashton Miles, Owen Lambe; Bryce Jamison (Marcus Lee, 74'), Kyle Scott, Christian Sorto, Brian Iloski (Sofiane Djeffal 74'); Thomas Amang, Cameron Dunbar
Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Ryan Ayoub, Ben Barjolo, Ethan Loomis, Ben Norris, Joe Buckley
Head Coach: Morten Karlsen
Possession: 46% | Shots: 7 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 21 | Offsides: 2 |
LOUDOUN UNITED FC LINEUP:
Hugo Fauroux (GK); Keegan Hughes, Keegan Tingey, Kwame Awuah (Yanis Leerman 70'), Jacob Erlandson (Robert Dambrot 63'), Matai Akinmboni; Andrew Skundrich, Florian Valot, Thomas McCabe, Riley Bidois (Wesley Leggett, 56'); Zach Ryan (C) (Abellatif Aboukoura 90+8')
Unused subs: Dane Jacomen (GK), Papa Wane Amadou, Gavin Turner
Head Coach: Ryan Martin
Possession: 54% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 1 |
Orange County SC vs. Loudoun United FC
2024 USL Championship | Matchday 11
Date: May 25, 2024
Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)
Weather: R.Y.S.
