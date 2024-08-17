Salute to the Mariners Weekend Continues at Historic Funko Field

August 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

ICYMI: The AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-4 to begin Salute to the Mariners Weekend! With Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson, and Franklin Gutierrez in attendance, the top half of the AquaSox lineup knocked ten hits, including three from Mariners #1 prospect Colt Emerson.

AquaSox Bucket Hat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans get to take home their very own stylish AquaSopx bucket hat! Get here early and don't miss out on this ballpark essential being given away courtesy of IBEW / NECA.

In-Ballpark Jersey Auction: Our limited-edition navy Salute to the Mariners jerseys are being auctioned off in-ballpark during the game! Place bids on your favorite player's jersey up until the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning. Along with bringing home an awesome jersey, you also get to bring home the memory of meeting your jersey's player or coach on-field after the game for autographs and photo-ops!

Post-game Fireworks Extravaganza: We will illuminate the Everett skyline with a marvelous fireworks show. The AquaSox Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by IBEW / NECA. Prior to the fireworks, we will be doing launch-a-ball.

Clothes for Kids Donation Drive: Clothes For Kids provides school clothing to students in need throughout all of Snohomish County. Bring your donations of new and gently-used clothing to the ballpark to support them! Their school clothing starts at size 3T and goes up to plus-size teen.

Gates (6:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 5:30.

Come celebrate the end of summer as the Everett AquaSox host a pre-game Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 2nd! The AquaSox will be taking on the Spokane Indians at 4:05 PM.

Food service will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 4:30 PM. The menu will feature Funko Field favorites such as hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad. chips. apple pie & ice cream, soda and water

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $30.00 for the game with the picnic.

