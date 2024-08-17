Top of the Lineup Strong in 6-4 Win

EVERETT, WA: Alvin Davis, Dan Wilson, and Franklin Gutierrez were in attendance to watch the Everett AquaSox kick off Salute to the Mariners weekend at Funko Field, joining 2,860 fans, to watch a 6-4 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils Friday night.

Following a scoreless top of the first inning thrown by Ty Cummings, Everett kick-started the scoring in the bottom half of the frame. Colt Emerson hit a lead-off single and Michael Arroyo reached base on a throwing error. With a pair of runners on and no outs, Jared Sundstrom knocked an RBI single and Caleb Cali smacked an RBI double. Adding their third run was Bill Knight, whose ground out allowed Sundstrom to cross home plate.

Tri-City brought home a pair of runs in the second inning, but the AquaSox regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Sundstrom and Lazaro Montes hit consecutive singles and Cali walked to load the bases with no outs. Bill Knight hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, and Montes crossed home plate on a scoring error one play later. Bringing home the sixth run was Connor Charping, whose RBI single set the Frogs ahead 6-4.

Cummings' day from the mound concluded after he tossed three innings of four-run baseball. Relieving him was right-hander Jimmy Kingsbury, who threw three shutout innings, allowing only two hits while striking out a trio of Dust Devils and lowering his ERA to 2.32.

Throwing the final three innings of the game for Everett were Stefan Raeth, C.J. Widger, and Juan Burgos. Raeth threw one shutout inning, and Burgos secured the final four outs of the game to give Everett a 6-4 win, sending fans home happy on Funko Friday. Burgos also struck out a trio of Dust Devils.

The top half of the AquaSox batting order was strong throughout the entirety of the game. Emerson knocked a trio of base hits, and Sundstrom and Cali each hit safely twice. Montes and Arroyo each reached base twice, and the top half of the lineup scored every run for the AquaSox.

