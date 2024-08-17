Emeralds Fall 4-2 to Hillsboro After Rain Delay

EUGENE, OR - If confident was the word that Scott Bandura chose to describe Eugene's play over the past three games, there can only be one word to describe the pre-game setting Saturday night at PK Park: "wet".

Indeed, while the Exploding Whales lost to the Hillsboro Hops 4-2 at PK Park, the action before the game - a one-hour delay put into place by mid-August thunderstorms - put a damper on the otherwise thrilling game.

However, for the majority of the previously sold-out crowd the Whales were able to vouch for the wet conditions, scoring twice and rallying the score close, while showing some signs of future life before ultimately losing.

First, Joe Whitman and Trent Harris combined to escape a no-out situation with runners on the corners, providing the high-level starting pitching and bullpen performance that Eugene will need going forward.

Then, the Whales' bullpen performed well, anchoring behind Joe Whitman's start to provide the team with a chance to strike late.

There were other little ways the Whales played Saturday night, and although not winning, there were highlights regardless.

From Bryce Eldridge performing how he has his entire Whales' stint, crushing an opposite-field single to left to knot the score at one.

To Sabin Ceballos lining a double and scoring the Whales' second run on his birthday, Eugene continued to show its winning genes despite the unlucky score at the end of the contest.

Trent Harris also continued his stout performance of late, lowering his ERA to 2.71 with 2.1 innings of scoreless ball.

Cam Cotter - who pitching coach Mario Rodriguez has referred to as - stress-free and dominant continued his strong performance, throwing a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Hillsboro opened the scoring via a Tommy Troy homerun and pushed across two more in the fourth before adding another in the fifth.

Eugene's offense mustered baserunners throughout, tallying eight hits but went just 2-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners in scoring position.

The Whales entered six games out of a playoff spot, and depending on the Vancouver result, may hold serve.

