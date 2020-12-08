Saltdogs Continue Building Roster for 2021

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have made a flurry of offseason moves, continuing to build the roster for the 2021 American Association season.

Many of the players are returning to the roster after either playing for the 'Dogs in 2019 or initially signing to play in 2020 before Lincoln opted out of season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all moves are being coordinated by first-year manager James Frisbie, who was hired in November of 2019.

Headlining the group of 18 players under contract for 2020 is outfielder Forrestt Allday, who hit .311 with one homer and nine RBIs in 39 games with Lincoln in 2019. Last year Allday was picked up by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, where he hit .310 with eight homers in 32 games.

LHP Kyle Kinman is another returnee for the 'Dogs in 2020 after two stellar seasons in 2018 and 2019. In two years with Lincoln, Kinman has a 7-9 record with a 3.87 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 158 innings.

Lincoln also returns RHP Jake Hohensee and LHP Tyler Anderson, both pitchers who featured heavily out of the 'Dogs bullpen in 2019 and will be important pieces for the club in 2021.

This season will be Hohensee's third as a Saltdog after he attended Lincoln East High School and then turned in a fantastic career as both a starter and reliever at Nebraska under former coach Darin Erstad. Hohensee has 53 career appearances with the 'Dogs, including nine starts, and has a 4-11 record with a 4.63 ERA.

Anderson made his professional debut with the 'Dogs in 2019, appearing in 30 games with three starts and posting a 3-1 record with a 4.89 ERA.

New faces for the club in 2021 will include RHP Carter Hope, LHP Greg Minier, INF Josh Altmann, RHP Keenan Bartlett, RHP Dallas Beeler, INF Gunnar Buhner, C Zak Taylor, C Sicnarf Loopstok, INF Randy Moreno, INF Zach Wilson, OF Patrick Adams, OF Justin Byrd and INF Kyle Klasser.

Beeler carries big-league experience into 2021, appearing in five games with the Chicago Cubs in 2014 and 2015. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Sugar Land Skeeters in the Atlantic League and was on Lincoln's roster before the pandemic shutdown.

The 'Dogs have more players under contract than any other club in the American Association, and scheduling for the 2021 season should be known soon.

Stay tuned to the Saltdogs website and social media platforms for the most up-to-date information regarding the 2021 season.

