American Association Adds Rebus to Tech Platforms

December 8, 2020





MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball has entered into a partnership with technology company Rebus as the ramp-up of the league's technology portfolio continues to take shape.

Rebus is a website add-on engine that allows for sports teams, leagues, and sponsors to increase fan engagement and incremental revenue. Rebus' main technology consists of an overlay widget that will be integrated into American Association's website and American Association Baseball TV live streams. The widget will feature products and experiences that promote both the league and the teams, such as team merchandise, ticket bundles, trivia, fan experiences and other unique experiences and items. Fans can shop on the widget without having to leave the website or stop watching the broadcast.

"As everything is going digital and it is hard to engage fans when no tickets can be sold, we believe our turnkey product is something that leagues and organizations could benefit from to show their sponsors that they are willing to be innovative and can still bring in revenue and brand awareness even without selling tickets," said Juli Villalba, CEO of Rebus. "What makes the American Association deal exciting is that they are the first U.S.-based league to sign with us. We look forward to working with Josh and his innovative team to come up with products and experiences that will not only appeal to current fans and help grow the American Association fanbase."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to add Rebus to the American Association's growing tech stack," said American Association Commissioner Josh Schaub. "We know that Rebus will be well received by our fans who look for easier ways to participate in the American Association brand. We couldn't be prouder to partner with such an innovative company like Rebus."

