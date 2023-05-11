Saltdogs and Alpha Media Lincoln Continue Broadcast Partnership

May 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that play-by-play broadcaster Michael Dixon will return as the 'Voice of the Saltdogs' for the 2023 season, which marks the clubs 22nd season of professional baseball in Lincoln, and all 100 Lincoln Saltdogs games this season can be heard on KFOR 101.5/1240 and via the Saltdogs website (www.saltdogs.com).

"Alpha Media Lincoln is proud to partner with the Lincoln Saltdogs on the air and at the ballpark! This year games can be heard on KFOR 101.5/1240," commented Alpha Media Lincoln Market Manager Katie Phillippi.

The 2023 season will be the 4th year for Dixon as the 'Voice of the Saltdogs' after spending 2017 and '18 in a similar role with the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. A native Texan, Dixon graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism in 2017 and immediately went to work in the American Association. His work also includes FloSports and local high school work in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. For a second season, Connor Clark will join Dixon in the broadcast booth for all Saltdogs home games.

"On behalf of our entire organization, it is an honor to have Michael return for a 4th season as the voice of the Saltdogs as we get ready to kick off another season of affordable family fun in Lincoln," President, Charlie Meyer said on Dixon's return. "Michael is a true professional and I am confident that our fans will enjoy each and every broadcast with Michael calling all of the action on 1240 KFOR and 101.5."

The Saltdogs open the 2023 season on the road versus the Chicago Dogs on May 12th and welcome the Gary Southshore RailCats to Haymarket Park for the home opener on Friday, May 19! Single-game tickets for all 50 home games are on sale now. Reserve your tickets now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.