Cougars Introduce New Fireworks Shows, Video Game Theater

May 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars are introducing a variety of new things around beautiful Northwestern Medicine field in advance of the 2023 season.

This season, the Cougars have partnered with Pyrotecnico to bring top notch Fireworks shows to the ballpark. Three of the 25 post-game shows will be MEGA shows; these special MEGA presentations will be on July 15, August 5 and September 2.

For added in-game excitement, the Windy City Mobile Game Theater will be set up in the KidZone on six dates. The Windy City Game Theater is a mobile gaming theater with premium sound, custom lighting, leather seats and eight 47" HD LCD screens inside a custom limo trailer. This is designed for tournament-style, multi-player gaming on the X-BOX 360 and Wii. The Theater will be at the ballpark on June 1, June 29, July 2, July 13, August 3 and September 3.

On August 3, Video Game Night returns to the Cougars. Stay tuned for announcements regarding a very special giveaway. Other returning theme nights this season include Halfway to Halloween, Bark in the Park and Military Appreciation Night. Visit kccougars.com for more information about the 2023 theme nights.

The Kane County Cougars open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11 at beautiful Northwestern Medicine Field against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Season tickets and group tickets are on sale now with single game tickets expected to go on sale in the spring.

