Salem Silences FredNats in Series Finale

July 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALEM, VA - One night after posting season highs in hits and runs, the Fredericksburg Nationals managed just four singles in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Salem Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

The FredNats dropped five of their six games in Salem, heading home to Fredericksburg with a 4-8 record on their 12-game road trip.

Both starting pitchers performed well, as Jorge Rodriguez (W, 5-3) turned in 5.0 shutout innings for the Red Sox and Michael Cuevas (L, 0-3) matched him until the fifth. With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Angel Maita drew a walk to set up a two-run homer from Ceddanne Rafaela that put Salem in front for good.

Despite the tough-luck loss, Cuevas completed 6.0 innings for the first time in his professional career to earn his first quality start. He needed only 64 pitches to record 18 outs.

Rafaela tripled in the eighth and scored on a Gilberto Jiménez sacrifice fly to give the Red Sox an insurance run. Ryan Fernandez relieved Rodriguez for Salem, turning in 3.0 scoreless innings, and Devon Roedahl (S, 6) pitched a perfect ninth to nail down the save.

The series finale was completed in two hours and seven minutes, the fastest nine-inning game of the season for Fredericksburg.

Kevin Strohschein had two of the FredNats' four hits, extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

The FredNats will enjoy an off day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday for a six-game home series against the Delmarva Shorebirds. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.