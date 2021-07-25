RiverDogs Finish Series in Myrtle Beach with 7-0 Shutout of Pelicans

July 25, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs closed out a successful road trip to Myrtle Beach with a 7-0 win over the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field on Sunday night. The shutout victory was the 12th of the season for the RiverDogs as they remain tied with Somerset for the most in Minor League Baseball. The RiverDogs and Bowling Green, the Rays High-A affiliate, are the only two teams to reach 50 wins at this point in the season.

The RiverDogs (50-20) broke free from a scoreless tie in the third inning. With one out in the frame, Jonathan Embry and Alika Williams each singled. The pair executed a double steal on the first pitch of the next at bat to put two in scoring position for Osleivis Basabe. Basabe rolled a groundball up the middle that was fielded by second baseman Ed Howard, but thrown wildly to first for an error, giving the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead. Brett Wisely followed with a sacrifice fly to double the advantage and Diego Infante capped the inning by blasting a two-run home run to make it 4-0. The long ball was Infante's ninth of the season.

The third inning damage was all Charleston would need, but the team added three more runs for good measure. Embry hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, widening the gap to 5-0. In the eighth, the RiverDogs loaded the bases against reliever Jake Reindl with a single and two walks. Reindl then hit Garrett Hiott with a pitch to force in one run and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Michael Berglund in the ensuing at bat to reach the final score of 7-0.

On the mound, a trio of left-handers shut down Myrtle Beach (33-39) all evening. Starter Luis Moncada worked 4.0 innings and allowed only one hit while recording two strikeouts. He was followed by Trey Cumbie, who whiffed seven batters over 3.0 innings on his way to earning the win. Joe LaSorsa tossed a pair of frames to close out the game.

Embry finished the night 3-4 with a home run to lead the offensive attack. Williams was the only other RiverDogs player with multiple hits. Ezequiel Pagan registered two of Myrtle Beach's five hits in the contest.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before returning to The Joe for a 14-game homestand that begins on Tuesday night with a doubleheader against the Columbia Fireflies starting at 5:05 p.m. The first game will resume from where it was suspended on June 12 with no score in the bottom of the second inning. The nightcap is scheduled for seven innings.

All RiverDogs games are broadcast worldwide on riverdogs.com. A television broadcast of all 60 home games during the 2021 season will also be available via MiLB.TV. Games are also available on the MiLB First Pitch app.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.