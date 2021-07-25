Birds Blanked in Series Finale to Charleston

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were shut out for the eighth time this season as they fell 7-0 to the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday evening. The series-finale loss drops Myrtle Beach to a 33-39 record with their third-straight loss. Charleston becomes the first Minor League Baseball team to hit 50 wins as they post a 50-20 record. Sunday's game was also their 12 shutout of the season, a number that leads the minors. Sunday was also Mental Health Awareness Night at the ballpark, as the Pelicans wore specialty jerseys that were auctioned off throughout the game. The night benefitted Lighthouse Behavioral Health Hospital and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The bats fell silent for Myrtle Beach as the lineup collected just five hits for the evening with no runs to show for it. Ezequiel Pagan (2-4) was the only Pelican with multiple hits. He extended his hitting streak to six games, as Yohendrick Pinango (1-4) pushed his hitting streak to five.

The loss went to Richard Gallardo (2-6) after the right-hander tossed five innings with five runs allowed, only two earned off five hits. He also struck out three and walked one. Jake Reindl also allowed two runs out of the bullpen in his two innings.

Charleston hit two more home runs with Diego Infante (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) hitting his ninth of the year and Jonathan Embry (3-4, HR, RBI) hitting a solo shot. Alika Williams (2-5, R) punched a couple of singles in the victory.

Trey Cumbie (4-1) was masterful coming out of the bullpen with three scoreless innings only allowing one hit and striking out seven. He picked up his fourth win of the year in relief.

After the first two innings were quiet, Charleston came alive for four runs in the top of the third. Embry and Williams both knocked one-out singled, and advanced on the basepaths with a double steal. Osleivis Basabe reached base on a grounder to second that Ed Howard threw short to first as a run came in. Brett Wisely hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Williams, and Infante brought two runs home on a homer to right field to give the RiverDogs an early 4-0 lead.

Embry led off the fifth inning by taking his 2-1 pitch to right-center field for the second home run of the game for Charleston as the visitors went up 5-0.

Two more runs came in the top half of the eighth as the RiverDogs loaded the bases. Garrett Hiott was hit by a pitch to plate Brett Wisely and Michael Berglund hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score another run as the lead grew to 7-0.

Myrtle Beach had a chance to get back into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Pablo Aliendo struck out to strand all three runners and end the inning.

The Pelicans will travel to Augusta to begin a two-week road trip with game one starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

