Saints' Yearly 'Stick It to Cancer' Weekend Makes Big Impact

March 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints hosted their annual 'Stick it to Cancer' weekend on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2025 when they hosted the Fargo Force and Lincoln Stars at ImOn Arena.

The Saints wore special purple jerseys throughout the weekend, hosting a jersey auction after the game on Feb. 1. The team also held a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Medical Associates Relay for Life team.

Overall, the Saints and Medical Associates were able to raise $17,444.92 for the American Cancer Society and cancer research.

"We look forward to this weekend every season," said Saints president of business operations Casey Weitz. "So many people in our community, and everyone, are affected by cancer and we are so grateful to have the platform to raise money to continue the fight against cancer."

During the weekend, the team's social media featured names of family and friends of the players, coaches and staff members who have fought the disease.

"The American Cancer Society remains at the forefront of advancing cancer care, bringing hope and healing to countless individuals. Their dedication to innovation has reshaped treatment approaches, leading to more effective therapies with fewer side effects and improved quality of life for patients," said Dr. Eric Engelman, Oncologist and Hematologist at Medical Associates Clinic. "It's inspiring to see such steadfast support for a cause that impacts so many lives."

