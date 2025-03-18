Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview, March 18

March 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Three Challenging Opponents

The Black Hawks will play three games on the road during a five-day span in three different cities. This week's schedule begins tonight against the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. The crucial matchup could keep Waterloo in the race for second in the USHL Western Conference. Sioux Falls is currently 10 points ahead of the Black Hawks in the standings. Then this weekend, Waterloo will complete the season series against a pair of familiar rivals. The Hawks will meet Dubuque for the eighth and final time in 2024/25, visiting the Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Then Saturday, Waterloo travels to face the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, also beginning at 7:05 p.m. The Hawks are 0-3-4 versus Dubuque and 3-3-1 against Cedar Rapids.

First to 40

Defenseman Dylan Compton has the inside track to become the first Black Hawk with 40 points this season. He is not the only Waterloo skater with a chance to reach the milestone during the days ahead. Compton has 38 points (three goals, 35 assists), including 11 in 13 games since the beginning of February. Kaeden Hawkins (37 points), Teddy Townsend (36), and Brendan McMorrow (35) are each in close pursuit of Compton for the team's top scoring honors.

Shorthanded Scoring

Last Friday, Reid Morich recorded the Black Hawks' seventh shorthanded goal of the season. Those goals have come from seven different players. Waterloo's shorthanded goal count is currently tied for fifth in the USHL. The Hawks' next shorthanded goal will tie last season's team total.

Strong Finishers

The Black Hawks have typically gotten better results as games have progressed. Waterloo has outscored opponents in aggregate during each period of regulation. However, the differential is only +6 in first periods. It jumps to +14 during the middle 20 minutes and +17 in the third. Waterloo's third period margin ranks fourth in the league, behind the Sioux Falls Stampede (+28), Sioux City Musketeers (+22) and Madison Capitols (+18).

Recent Games

During a stretch of three consecutive road games, the Black Hawks earned five of six possible points, capped by last Friday's 5-1 road win against the Chicago Steel. After falling behind during the first period, the Hawks scored five unanswered goals during the final 40 minutes. Reid Morich scored twice, including the game-winning tally. Returning to Young Arena on Saturday, Waterloo was limited to one goal on 31 shots during a 2-1 loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Kaeden Hawkins found the net during the second period, tying the game briefly. The Hawks went 0-for-4 on the power play.

