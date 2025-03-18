Oliver Ties Game Late, Stars Fall in Overtime

March 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars set a new franchise single-season record for goals scored but fell to the Fargo Force, 3-2, in overtime on Monday night at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (40-13-2-0) forced overtime on a game-tying goal by Dashel Oliver at the 14:03 mark of the third. The Stars increased their USHL-best goal total to 247 and passed the 2000-01 season (246) for their most goals scored in a single campaign.

The Stars never led Monday night but erased two different deficits. The overtime loss marked their first since Jan. 4. Lincoln's four-game winning streak came to an end but its point streak extended to five games.

Fargo (26-22-4-2) scored on its first shot of the game at the 5:01 mark as Michael Coleman scored from the near circle for his sixth goal. It marked the first time since Feb. 15 that the Stars did not score first, breaking a seven-game streak.

Hunter Anderson evened things up by striking at the 7:33 mark. Daniel Shlaine dropped a nifty backhand pass to Anderson all alone on his right and the Stars winger outwaited netminder Alan Lendak, sneaking the puck around his left pad and in for the equalizer. Anderson scored for a second straight game and now has 23 points (7+16) in 24 games with the Stars since being acquired Jan. 9.

Jonah Aegerter put the Force back in the lead when he scored on a rebound at the side of the net after a shot from Mason West at the left point at the 11:41 mark of the first. Fargo finished the period strong, collecting 10 of the final 11 shots in the period to outshoot Lincoln, 11-6.

The Stars got the game's first power play 9:48 into the second period but neither team scored in the frame. Fargo outshot Lincoln, 7-6.

Oliver evened up the game and made history for the Stars after head coach Rocky Russo shuffled up the lines in the final frame of regulation. Alex Pelletier earned his second assist of the game by carrying the puck from blue line to blue line before leaving it for Oliver at the right dot. His wrist shot top shelf marked his 23rd of the season.

Kuzma Voronin only needed 46 seconds into overtime to score the game-winner with his eighth goal of the season.

The Stars are home for a pair of games this weekend at the Ice Box as they host Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday. Lincoln's specialty green jerseys that it wore Monday night will be auctioned off after this Friday's game. Saturday is Pucks and Paws Night Only four more home games remain in the 2024-25 regular season before the 2025 Clark Cup Playoffs. Get your tickets now at lincolnstars.com

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.